STASIS EURO (EURS) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $783,525.30

STASIS EURO (EURS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. STASIS EURO has a market capitalization of $138.06 million and approximately $783,525.30 worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, STASIS EURO has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. One STASIS EURO token can currently be bought for about $1.11 or 0.00001753 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURO Profile

STASIS EURO launched on June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 124,125,940 tokens. The official website for STASIS EURO is stasis.net. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet.

Buying and Selling STASIS EURO

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS EURS (EURS) is a stablecoin pegged to the euro created by STASIS, a Maltese fintech company. It offers stability, security, and fast transactions for everyday use, and can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is backed by euros held in reserve to provide protection against volatility.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STASIS EURO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STASIS EURO using one of the exchanges listed above.

