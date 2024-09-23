Sapphire 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $180.69 (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 18.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. One Sapphire coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sapphire has a market capitalization of $2.74 million and $180.69 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Sapphire has traded 18.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,677.90 or 0.04219674 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00043316 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00008042 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00010869 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00013543 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007203 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,897,361,992 coins and its circulating supply is 1,876,778,969 coins. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

