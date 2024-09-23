Beldex (BDX) One Day Trading Volume Tops $11.95 Million

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 23rd. During the last week, Beldex has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for $0.0542 or 0.00000085 BTC on major exchanges. Beldex has a total market cap of $362.17 million and $11.95 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,677.90 or 0.04219674 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00043316 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00008042 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00010869 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00013543 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007203 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,927,504,831 coins and its circulating supply is 6,679,804,831 coins. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

