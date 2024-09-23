Saga (SAGA) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $229.49 Million

Saga (SAGA) traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. During the last seven days, Saga has traded 42.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Saga has a total market cap of $229.49 million and $131.40 million worth of Saga was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Saga token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.24 or 0.00003529 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Saga Profile

Saga was first traded on March 31st, 2022. Saga’s total supply is 1,034,179,208 tokens and its circulating supply is 102,475,411 tokens. Saga’s official Twitter account is @sagaxyz__. The official website for Saga is www.saga.xyz.

Saga Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Saga (SAGA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Saga has a current supply of 1,034,069,275 with 102,435,285 in circulation. The last known price of Saga is 2.54857868 USD and is up 5.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 91 active market(s) with $99,542,872.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saga.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saga directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Saga should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Saga using one of the exchanges listed above.

