Concordium Price Hits $0.0034 on Top Exchanges (CCD)

Concordium (CCD) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. In the last seven days, Concordium has traded up 1.7% against the dollar. Concordium has a total market cap of $34.28 million and approximately $362,200.88 worth of Concordium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Concordium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Concordium

Concordium’s launch date was June 8th, 2021. Concordium’s total supply is 13,489,328,198 coins and its circulating supply is 9,935,497,902 coins. The official message board for Concordium is medium.com/concordium. Concordium’s official Twitter account is @concordiumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Concordium’s official website is www.concordium.com. The Reddit community for Concordium is https://reddit.com/r/concordium_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Concordium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Concordium (CCD) is a regulatory-compliant, decentralized blockchain designed for business applications, offering privacy and ID verification features. The CCD token is used for transaction fees, staking, and rewards in the ecosystem. Developed by a team led by Lars Christensen, Concordium aims to meet the needs of businesses in a regulatory environment while leveraging blockchain technology.”

