Kusama (KSM) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $324.31 Million

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 23rd. Kusama has a total market cap of $324.31 million and approximately $14.21 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kusama coin can now be purchased for approximately $20.93 or 0.00032973 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Kusama has traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kusama alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000079 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.09 or 0.00272742 BTC.

Kusama Profile

Kusama’s launch date was July 16th, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 15,498,921 coins and its circulating supply is 15,498,659 coins. The Reddit community for Kusama is https://reddit.com/r/kusama and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kusama is kusama.network. Kusama’s official message board is guide.kusama.network/docs/community. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kusama Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama (KSM) is an experimental blockchain network designed to facilitate rapid innovation and testing of new blockchain projects before they are deployed on Polkadot. It uses a similar codebase and infrastructure as Polkadot, allowing developers to experiment with fewer constraints. The KSM token is essential for network operations, including staking, governance, and bonding for parachain creation. Founded by Gavin Wood, Kusama serves as a crucial testing ground for the broader Polkadot ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kusama should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kusama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kusama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kusama and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.