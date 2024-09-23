Euler Price Hits $4.76 on Exchanges (EUL)

Euler (EUL) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 23rd. Over the last week, Euler has traded 13.1% higher against the US dollar. One Euler token can now be bought for $4.76 or 0.00007504 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Euler has a market cap of $79.37 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of Euler was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Euler Token Profile

Euler was first traded on December 30th, 2021. Euler’s total supply is 27,182,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,666,735 tokens. Euler’s official Twitter account is @eulerfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Euler’s official message board is blog.euler.finance. Euler’s official website is www.euler.finance.

Buying and Selling Euler

According to CryptoCompare, “Euler (EUL) is a digital token for the Euler platform, a decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol built on Ethereum. It allows users to lend and borrow various digital assets, with features like permissionless lending and efficient risk management. EUL tokens are used for governance, enabling holders to vote on platform decisions, and may be used in reward structures. The platform was founded by Michael Bentley, Doug Hoyte, and Jack Prior in 2021.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euler directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Euler should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Euler using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

