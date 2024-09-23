Nano (XNO) Price Reaches $0.93 on Top Exchanges

Nano (XNO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. Over the last week, Nano has traded up 11.9% against the dollar. One Nano coin can now be bought for approximately $0.93 or 0.00001459 BTC on exchanges. Nano has a total market capitalization of $123.42 million and approximately $1.81 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,464.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $341.67 or 0.00538387 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00008785 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.60 or 0.00106518 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.52 or 0.00271852 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.34 or 0.00030471 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00035350 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.04 or 0.00077280 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano (CRYPTO:XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official message board is blog.nano.org. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en.

Buying and Selling Nano

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

