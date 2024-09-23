Seele-N 24 Hour Volume Reaches $23.02 (SEELE)

Seele-N (SEELE) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 23rd. Seele-N has a market cap of $9.64 million and $23.02 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Seele-N token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Seele-N has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Seele-N alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00008835 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001133 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00013797 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,458.31 or 0.99993786 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00007934 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00006901 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Seele-N Token Profile

SEELE is a token. Its launch date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech. Seele-N’s official website is seelen.pro/#.

Buying and Selling Seele-N

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00041206 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele-N should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Seele-N using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Seele-N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Seele-N and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.