Theta Fuel One Day Volume Reaches $6.01 Million (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. During the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $452.22 million and approximately $6.01 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for about $0.0676 or 0.00000107 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00043316 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00008042 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00013543 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007203 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004577 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000592 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,690,136,148 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

