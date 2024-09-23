Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by American Investment Services Inc.

American Investment Services Inc. reduced its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,510 shares during the quarter. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDLZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.29.

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.7 %

Mondelez International stock opened at $74.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.43. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.75 and a twelve month high of $77.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.54.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 59.68%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

