Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,254 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,294 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,254 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 22.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,243,633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,150,743,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315,988 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 15.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,303,506 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,157,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397,885 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 473.8% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,649,180 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $348,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187,460 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 301,500.0% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,809,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $213,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809,000 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 28.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,566,572 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $892,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695,876 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $90.90 on Monday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.83 and a 1 year high of $157.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.83. The company has a market capitalization of $100.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.01 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 81.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.57) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently -32.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MU shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. BNP Paribas lowered Micron Technology from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $140.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Micron Technology from $140.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $664,355.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,321 shares in the company, valued at $19,335,731.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

