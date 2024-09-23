AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,068 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,914 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $3,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 50,633 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,852,000 after acquiring an additional 6,240 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 178.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,532 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,112,000 after purchasing an additional 19,552 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 78,990.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 7,899 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 92.8% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 13,031 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after buying an additional 6,272 shares during the period. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1,842.5% during the fourth quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 4,390 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 4,164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of FANG stock opened at $181.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.89. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.08 and a 52-week high of $214.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $192.28 and its 200 day moving average is $195.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.01. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 37.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $2.34 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.26. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 20.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $249.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Monday, September 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Diamondback Energy from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Diamondback Energy from $231.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $214.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.71.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

