Certified Advisory Corp Sells 18,573 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Certified Advisory Corp trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 43.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,573 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $97.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $99.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.83 and a 200-day moving average of $86.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

