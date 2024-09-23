75,000 Shares in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Purchased by Integral Health Asset Management LLC

Integral Health Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 75,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $17,528,000. Becton, Dickinson and Company accounts for approximately 1.7% of Integral Health Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 86.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $233.50 on Monday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $218.75 and a one year high of $269.52. The firm has a market cap of $67.48 billion, a PE ratio of 51.43, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $235.51 and a 200 day moving average of $235.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 14.49%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.70%.

Several equities analysts have commented on BDX shares. StockNews.com raised Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $274.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.50.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

