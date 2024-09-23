Xponance Inc. Purchases 5,175 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Xponance Inc. grew its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,858 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,175 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $37,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,729 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 295.3% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,684 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 29,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533 shares during the period. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 864 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price target (up from $375.00) on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $332.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Dbs Bank raised shares of Amgen to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $310.00 to $303.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $327.28.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $337.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.98 billion, a PE ratio of 48.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $329.57 and its 200-day moving average is $306.03. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $249.70 and a 1 year high of $346.85.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 161.72%. Amgen’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.57%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

