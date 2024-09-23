Marietta Investment Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Marietta Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Fiserv comprises 1.6% of Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $7,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FI. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Fiserv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $176.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.88.

Fiserv Trading Down 0.7 %

Fiserv stock opened at $177.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.11 and a 1 year high of $178.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $166.23 and its 200-day moving average is $156.83. The company has a market cap of $103.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.97, for a total value of $3,959,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,005,424.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.97, for a total transaction of $3,959,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,005,424.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $3,177,486.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,764,211.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,890 shares of company stock valued at $10,853,407 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.