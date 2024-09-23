Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Stock Position Increased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $15,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in Fiserv by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Fiserv stock opened at $177.61 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.83. The company has a market cap of $103.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.11 and a fifty-two week high of $178.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

FI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Fiserv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. William Blair upgraded shares of Fiserv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Fiserv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.88.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.97, for a total transaction of $3,959,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,005,424.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.97, for a total transaction of $3,959,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,005,424.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $3,177,486.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,764,211.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,890 shares of company stock valued at $10,853,407. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

