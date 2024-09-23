Marietta Investment Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Marietta Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Eaton comprises approximately 1.7% of Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $7,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Eaton by 323.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,192,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $998,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439,270 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 2,857.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,262,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $394,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,790 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Eaton by 2,006.8% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 964,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,326,000 after purchasing an additional 918,936 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Eaton in the second quarter valued at $225,974,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Eaton by 207.5% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 970,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,698,000 after purchasing an additional 654,855 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $330.60 on Monday. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $191.82 and a 12-month high of $345.19. The company has a market capitalization of $132.17 billion, a PE ratio of 39.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $299.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $312.71.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.12. Eaton had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.39%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Eaton from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $318.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Eaton from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.41.

In other news, Director Dorothy C. Thompson acquired 2,205 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $300.30 per share, with a total value of $662,161.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,161.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Dorothy C. Thompson acquired 2,205 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $300.30 per share, with a total value of $662,161.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,161.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 49,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total transaction of $14,762,020.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,451,287.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,511 shares of company stock valued at $15,809,326 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

