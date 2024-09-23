Interval Partners LP Takes Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Interval Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 385,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,506,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at $3,255,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth approximately $102,604,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 17,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDF Gestion bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth about $7,421,000. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coca-Cola news, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total value of $553,722,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,883,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,742,280,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 19,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $1,253,987.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at $14,507,516.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total transaction of $553,722,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,883,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,742,280,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 974,715 shares of company stock valued at $579,704,927. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.07.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 1.4 %

Coca-Cola stock opened at $71.64 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.08. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $51.55 and a 52 week high of $73.53.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 22.92%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.60%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

