Astar Self Reported Market Cap Hits $473.25 Million (ASTR)

Astar (ASTR) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. One Astar token can currently be bought for about $0.0658 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Astar has a total market cap of $473.25 million and approximately $24.60 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Astar has traded 12.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000079 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.72 or 0.00272853 BTC.

Astar Profile

Astar was first traded on October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 8,218,335,948 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,190,328,705 tokens. The official website for Astar is astar.network. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Astar is forum.astar.network.

Buying and Selling Astar

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar (ASTR) is a decentralized infrastructure project for cross-chain interoperability and dApp development. Created by a team led by Dr. Jun Li, Astar aims to enable seamless communication between blockchains. ASTR token is used for transaction fees, governance, and staking. It empowers developers to build innovative cross-chain dApps for DeFi, gaming, NFTs, and more.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Astar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Astar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Astar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

