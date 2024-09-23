Nexum (NEXM) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $8.07 Million

Nexum (NEXM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. One Nexum token can currently be purchased for $0.0167 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Nexum has traded 15.6% lower against the dollar. Nexum has a market capitalization of $8.07 million and approximately $22,176.57 worth of Nexum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Nexum Profile

Nexum’s genesis date was January 4th, 2022. Nexum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 483,176,857 tokens. Nexum’s official website is nexum.ai. Nexum’s official message board is link.medium.com/fqymouuhimb. Nexum’s official Twitter account is @coinnexum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexum (NEXM) is the utility token that aims to power the multi-billion Shipping & Oil industry.NEXM is designed to unbank the shipping industry.

Nexum Token aims to become the main element of tokenization in shipping and oil transactions worldwide, providing alternative financial tools and introducing DeFi, driving innovation in the shipping industry.

[Telegram](https://t.me/nexum%5Fofficial)”

Nexum Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nexum using one of the exchanges listed above.

