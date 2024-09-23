Fusionist (ACE) Trading Up 15.6% Over Last 7 Days

Fusionist (ACE) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 23rd. Over the last week, Fusionist has traded up 15.6% against the U.S. dollar. Fusionist has a market capitalization of $90.36 million and approximately $22.96 million worth of Fusionist was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fusionist token can now be bought for about $2.42 or 0.00003821 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Fusionist Token Profile

Fusionist’s total supply is 146,307,870 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,356,687 tokens. Fusionist’s official Twitter account is @fusionistio. Fusionist’s official website is ace.fusionist.io. The official message board for Fusionist is medium.com/@fusionistio.

Buying and Selling Fusionist

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusionist (ACE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Fusionist has a current supply of 146,307,870 with 37,356,687 in circulation. The last known price of Fusionist is 2.44957752 USD and is down -2.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 116 active market(s) with $24,886,842.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ace.fusionist.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusionist directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusionist should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fusionist using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

