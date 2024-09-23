aelf (ELF) Reaches One Day Volume of $9.55 Million

aelf (ELF) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. One aelf coin can now be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00000624 BTC on popular exchanges. aelf has a total market cap of $289.60 million and $9.55 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, aelf has traded 12.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get aelf alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001097 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000609 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000331 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

aelf Coin Profile

aelf uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 733,089,816 coins. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for aelf is blog.aelf.com. The official website for aelf is aelf.com.

aelf Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for aelf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for aelf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.