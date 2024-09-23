Metal Price Hits $1.09 on Top Exchanges (MTL)

Metal (MTL) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 23rd. Metal has a market capitalization of $72.50 million and $6.01 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Metal has traded 20.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Metal token can now be purchased for $1.09 or 0.00001720 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Metal Profile

MTL uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 78,588,897 tokens and its circulating supply is 66,588,888 tokens. The Reddit community for Metal is https://reddit.com/r/metalpay. Metal’s official website is metall2.com. Metal’s official message board is metall2.com/news. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metal_l2 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metal Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal (MTL) is a cryptocurrency that powers the Metal Pay digital wallet and payment processing platform. It was created by Marshall Hayner and Glenn Marien to facilitate fast, feeless, and secure peer-to-peer transactions. MTL is used to pay for transaction fees and receive rewards, including up to 5% cashback on qualifying purchases.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

