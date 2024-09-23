Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Purchases 109,470 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 22.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 605,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 109,470 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $28,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 204.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 297.9% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of SLB stock opened at $42.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.49. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $38.66 and a fifty-two week high of $61.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.36. The company has a market capitalization of $60.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.51.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on SLB. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Schlumberger from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Schlumberger from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.29.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In related news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $492,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,354 shares in the company, valued at $3,073,428.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $492,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,354 shares in the company, valued at $3,073,428.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 120,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total value of $6,056,326.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 247,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,432,012.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,716 shares of company stock worth $9,048,624 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

