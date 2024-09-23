EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 179,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,946,000 after acquiring an additional 21,392 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 25,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 303.0% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $477,180.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,861 shares in the company, valued at $2,609,420. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $477,180.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,861 shares in the company, valued at $2,609,420. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stacy Mills sold 4,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.77, for a total transaction of $925,882.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,925.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,735 shares of company stock valued at $4,897,317 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of MMC opened at $223.55 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.02 and a 12-month high of $232.32.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.01. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 33.92%. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $236.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.53.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

