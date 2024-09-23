Discovery Capital Management LLC CT Grows Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Discovery Capital Management LLC CT increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 146.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,900 shares during the period. Take-Two Interactive Software makes up approximately 2.4% of Discovery Capital Management LLC CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT owned 0.07% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $18,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 5,533.3% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 485.7% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 297.9% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 903.8% in the fourth quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 192,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 173,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 155.1% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $148.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $25.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.77, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.86. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.34 and a 1 year high of $171.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $151.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.22.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 70.33%. Analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $28,617.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,645,755.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TTWO. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.55.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

