Edge Capital Group LLC Purchases 52 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,281 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $277,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,834,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 62,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.01, for a total transaction of $3,900,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,136,012.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.32, for a total transaction of $1,485,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 183,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,985,350.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.01, for a total transaction of $3,900,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,136,012.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $13,301,815. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $299.85 on Monday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.59 and a 52-week high of $398.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 565.75, a PEG ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $312.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CRWD shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $340.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, August 9th. Guggenheim downgraded CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $327.03.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

