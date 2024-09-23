The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Acquired by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 764,419 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,315 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $24,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,398,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,603,349,000 after buying an additional 183,234 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,107,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,450,000 after buying an additional 189,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,709,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,388,000 after buying an additional 3,961,872 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 47.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,536,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,379,000 after buying an additional 1,778,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 4.7% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,402,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,629,000 after acquiring an additional 153,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KHC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Cory Onell sold 4,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $146,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 143,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,182,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $34.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $42.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.04. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $30.68 and a 1-year high of $38.96.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.87%.

About Kraft Heinz

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.