Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Stock Holdings Lifted by Fidelis Capital Partners LLC

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 122.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

In other news, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total transaction of $503,982.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,986,282. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total value of $503,982.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,986,282. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total transaction of $1,032,617.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,947. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PH shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $618.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $595.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $550.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $622.00 to $654.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $624.43.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $623.77 on Monday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $362.49 and a one year high of $627.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $571.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $547.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $80.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.43.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.08 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 28th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 30.73%.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

