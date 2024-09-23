Beck Capital Management LLC Has $237,000 Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Beck Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,372 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 164.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines stock opened at $217.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $199.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.70. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $135.87 and a 12 month high of $218.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $196.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.27. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 40.59%. The company had revenue of $15.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.65%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IBM. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.60.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

