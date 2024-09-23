J. Stern & Co. LLP Grows Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

J. Stern & Co. LLP raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 378,613 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,963 shares during the period. Otis Worldwide accounts for about 4.3% of J. Stern & Co. LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. J. Stern & Co. LLP owned 0.09% of Otis Worldwide worth $36,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,773,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,095,342,000 after acquiring an additional 5,913,933 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 12.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,247,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,945,000 after purchasing an additional 907,972 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 138.3% during the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,464,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590,780 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 4,135,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,061,000 after purchasing an additional 883,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,191,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,782,000 after buying an additional 126,684 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

OTIS stock opened at $95.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $38.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 1.03. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $73.32 and a 1 year high of $100.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.93.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 31.65%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Otis Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OTIS shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

