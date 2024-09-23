Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Purchased by Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 153,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $21,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1,018.8% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter valued at $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $156,450.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,675,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,898 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total transaction of $259,380.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 46,815 shares in the company, valued at $6,397,737.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $156,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,675,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,166 shares of company stock valued at $9,768,190. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $159.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.08. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.49 and a 52 week high of $163.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $155.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ICE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $159.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.08.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

