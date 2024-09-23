Avoro Capital Advisors LLC Has $572.34 Million Holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,196,661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 229,995 shares during the quarter. Ascendis Pharma A/S accounts for about 7.6% of Avoro Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Ascendis Pharma A/S worth $572,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 52.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 10.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S stock opened at $151.26 on Monday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $85.29 and a 52 week high of $161.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.74 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $133.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.50.

ASND has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $264.00 to $289.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $174.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.77.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

