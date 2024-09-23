Harmony Asset Management LLC Invests $301,000 in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Harmony Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,205 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 1.8% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.4% in the second quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co of Kansas raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 4.1% during the second quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 1,022 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 0.7% in the second quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 5,439 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp grew its position in Danaher by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 926 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Danaher from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.94.

Danaher Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $272.63 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $257.19. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $182.09 and a 52 week high of $281.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $201.93 billion, a PE ratio of 46.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.83.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 16.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 18.31%.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,521,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,435,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 16,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.84, for a total value of $4,525,572.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,229,254.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,521,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,435,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,659 shares of company stock valued at $11,042,433 over the last three months. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

See Also

