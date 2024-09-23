Magnetar Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 63,163 Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 63,163 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,255,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol by 121.2% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amphenol by 100.0% during the second quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sachetta LLC increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 131.1% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 439 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter worth $52,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 100,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $6,563,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,373,382. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 100,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $6,563,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,373,382. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Luc Walter sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total value of $10,897,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 447,790 shares in the company, valued at $28,703,339. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,516,000 shares of company stock valued at $98,236,640 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $65.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $79.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.44, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $39.34 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.08.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 15.69%. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on APH shares. Bank of America cut shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Vertical Research started coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Amphenol from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.04.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

