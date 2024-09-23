Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Sells 663 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd lessened its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,825 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 663 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $5,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Salesforce by 186.7% in the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 86 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 2,400.0% during the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 100 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 816.7% during the second quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 110 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 3,125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 129 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $266.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $254.14 and its 200 day moving average is $266.18. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $193.68 and a 1-year high of $318.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $258.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.99, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.29.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.78%.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total transaction of $1,400,952.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,193,087.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Brian Millham sold 4,056 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.50, for a total value of $1,060,644.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total transaction of $1,400,952.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,193,087.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,891 shares of company stock valued at $16,306,944 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRM. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday. Barclays lowered their price target on Salesforce from $355.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Salesforce from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Salesforce from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.00.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

