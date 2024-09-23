WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $93.77

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $93.77 and last traded at $93.77, with a volume of 3721 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $93.24.

WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.67.

Get WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

About WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund

WisdomTree Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of companies with high dividend yields selected from the WisdomTree Dividend Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.