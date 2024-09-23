WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $93.77

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $93.77 and last traded at $93.77, with a volume of 3721 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $93.24.
WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.67.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000.
About WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund
WisdomTree Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of companies with high dividend yields selected from the WisdomTree Dividend Index.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund
- What are earnings reports?
- The Average 401k Balance by Age Explained
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- 3 Uranium Stocks To Gain as Microsoft Goes Nuclear to Power AI
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Biotech Boom Ahead? Key Stocks and ETFs to Watch Now
Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.