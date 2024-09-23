Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $8.28

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.28 and last traded at $8.40, with a volume of 36620 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a report on Friday.

Aligos Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $609.26 million, a PE ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.19.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.00) by $4.75. The business had revenue of $1.06 million for the quarter. Aligos Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 110.59% and a negative net margin of 1,100.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($10.75) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aligos Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aligos Therapeutics by 26.1% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 829,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 171,490 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aligos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $861,000. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. bought a new position in Aligos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $1,889,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 5.3% during the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 7,256,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after buying an additional 363,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.43% of the company’s stock.

Aligos Therapeutics Company Profile

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its drug candidate, ALG-055009, a small molecule THR-ß agonist that is in the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

