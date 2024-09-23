NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $5.66

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$5.66 and last traded at C$5.65, with a volume of 182721 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.57.

NWH.UN has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$5.75 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$5.50 price target on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$5.88.

The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.42. The firm has a market cap of C$1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$5.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.93.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

