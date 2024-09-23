MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:WTIU) Trading Up 4.2%

MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:WTIU – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.36 and last traded at $15.28. 31,541 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 111% from the average session volume of 14,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.66.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.39.
About MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN
The MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETNs (WTIU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MicroSectors Energy index. The fund is an exchange-traded note that tracks 3x the daily price movements of an index of US-listed energy and oil companies, selected and weighted by liquidity. WTIU was launched on Feb 15, 2023 and is issued by REX Microsectors.
