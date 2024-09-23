Finance of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) Trading Down 4.4%

Finance of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.45 and last traded at $10.51. 7,858 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 21,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.99.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Finance of America Companies from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.
Finance of America Companies Stock Up 4.6 %
Finance of America Companies (NYSE:FOA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $79.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Finance of America Companies Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FOA. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Finance of America Companies in the second quarter worth $41,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Finance of America Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Finance of America Companies by 2.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 112,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.
Finance of America Companies Company Profile
Finance of America Companies Inc a financial service holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of a retirement solutions platform in the United States. It operates through two segments: Retirement Solutions and Portfolio Management. The Retirement Solutions segment engages in the loan origination activities comprising home equity conversion, proprietary reverse, and hybrid mortgage loans for senior homeowners.
