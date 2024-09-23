AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Trading Down 4.6%

Shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) fell 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $36.71 and last traded at $36.71. 22,283 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 327,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANAB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on AnaptysBio from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AnaptysBio from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.30.

Get AnaptysBio alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ANAB

AnaptysBio Trading Down 6.4 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.88. The company has a market capitalization of $983.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.93 and a beta of -0.29.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.82). The business had revenue of $10.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.85 million. AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 558.25% and a negative return on equity of 255.68%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -6.84 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 273,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.50 per share, with a total value of $9,999,978.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,794,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,517,354. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 273,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.50 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,978.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,794,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,517,354. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dennis Mulroy sold 12,220 shares of AnaptysBio stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $487,700.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,744 shares in the company, valued at $189,333.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,440 shares of company stock valued at $1,193,831 in the last 90 days. 33.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of AnaptysBio

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 444.8% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 66.8% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in AnaptysBio during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Rosnilimab, an IgG1 antibody that targets PD-1+ T cells, resulting in their agonism or depletion, broadly impacting pathogenic drivers of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, a non-depleting antibody that binds to the BTLA checkpoint receptor and inhibits activated T cell proliferation; ANB033, a novel anti-CD122 antagonist antibody that targets the shared common beta subunit of the receptors for IL-15 and IL-2; ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody that specifically targets plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs); and Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 development for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.