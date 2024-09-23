Navcoin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4,336.79 (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.59 million and $4,336.79 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded up 5.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.90 or 0.00075667 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00019747 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00007065 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000102 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000017 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24,127.53 or 0.38114465 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

