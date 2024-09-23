Heart Test Laboratories’ (HSCS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Ascendiant Capital Markets

Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $15.00 target price on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 391.80% from the company’s current price.

Heart Test Laboratories Stock Performance

HSCS stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.05. 6,467 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,989. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 3.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.40 and a 200-day moving average of $6.57. Heart Test Laboratories has a 52-week low of $2.36 and a 52-week high of $52.00.

Heart Test Laboratories Company Profile

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc, a medical technology company, provides cardiovascular diagnostic devices. The company offers MyoVista wavECG, a resting 12-lead electrocardiograph (ECG) to provide diagnostic information related to cardiac dysfunction, as well as conventional ECG information. It serves clinics, doctor's offices, urgent care centers, and hospitals.

