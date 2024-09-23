Heart Test Laboratories’ (HSCS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Ascendiant Capital Markets

Posted by on Sep 23rd, 2024

Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCSGet Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $15.00 target price on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 391.80% from the company’s current price.

Heart Test Laboratories Stock Performance

HSCS stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.05. 6,467 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,989. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 3.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.40 and a 200-day moving average of $6.57. Heart Test Laboratories has a 52-week low of $2.36 and a 52-week high of $52.00.

Heart Test Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc, a medical technology company, provides cardiovascular diagnostic devices. The company offers MyoVista wavECG, a resting 12-lead electrocardiograph (ECG) to provide diagnostic information related to cardiac dysfunction, as well as conventional ECG information. It serves clinics, doctor's offices, urgent care centers, and hospitals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Heart Test Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heart Test Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.