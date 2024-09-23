Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Now Covered by Analysts at Melius Research

Melius Research started coverage on shares of Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Melius Research’s price target suggests a potential downside of 3.67% from the stock’s previous close.

DLTR has been the subject of several other reports. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $112.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $128.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Loop Capital cut Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.40.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $72.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,021,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,195,125. Dollar Tree has a one year low of $60.81 and a one year high of $151.21. The company has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.44% and a positive return on equity of 15.77%. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 2,200 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.27 per share, with a total value of $150,194.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,616.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.27 per share, for a total transaction of $150,194.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,616.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total value of $87,314.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,765.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dollar Tree

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. United Community Bank bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Dollar Tree by 198.9% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

