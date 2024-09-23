Canaccord Genuity Group Raises True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Price Target to C$12.00

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 10.04% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$10.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Friday, September 6th.

Shares of True North Commercial REIT stock traded up C$0.90 on Monday, reaching C$13.34. The stock had a trading volume of 41,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,037. True North Commercial REIT has a 1 year low of C$6.33 and a 1 year high of C$14.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$192.90 million, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.53.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

