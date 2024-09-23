Canaccord Genuity Group Raises True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Price Target to C$12.00

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 10.04% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$10.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Friday, September 6th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on True North Commercial REIT
True North Commercial REIT Stock Up 7.2 %
True North Commercial REIT Company Profile
The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than True North Commercial REIT
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- The Average 401k Balance by Age Explained
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- 3 Uranium Stocks To Gain as Microsoft Goes Nuclear to Power AI
- What are earnings reports?
- Biotech Boom Ahead? Key Stocks and ETFs to Watch Now
Receive News & Ratings for True North Commercial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for True North Commercial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.