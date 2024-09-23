World Mobile Token Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $137.95 Million (WMT)

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 23rd. One World Mobile Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000351 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, World Mobile Token has traded up 18.1% against the dollar. World Mobile Token has a market cap of $137.95 million and $971,543.70 worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00043264 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00008038 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00013554 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00007198 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004592 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000107 BTC.

World Mobile Token Profile

World Mobile Token (CRYPTO:WMT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 620,836,774 tokens. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for World Mobile Token is worldmobiletoken.com. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken.

Buying and Selling World Mobile Token

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token (WMT) is a utility token that powers the World Mobile Chain, a collaboration between Input Output Global and World Mobile. It is used for all transactions on the World Mobile network, including calls, data usage, and wallet transactions. These tokens are paid out to node operators and token stakers as rewards for their participation in the network. Additionally, customers can use WMT to pay for services like streaming, gaming, and e-commerce through the World Mobile app. The token also plays a crucial role in network security and decentralization, as nodes use it for staking to maintain consensus, similar to the functioning of the Cardano blockchain. World Mobile, launched in 2018, is focused on connecting under-connected communities across the world, emphasizing regions that have been traditionally underserved in terms of internet access. Micky Watkins is the founder and CEO of World Mobile Group.”

