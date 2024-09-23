Fetch.ai Trading Up 27.2% This Week (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 23rd. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion and approximately $370.94 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 27.2% higher against the dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.65 or 0.00002608 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00043264 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00008038 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00013554 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00007198 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004592 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai (FET) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 2,630,547,141 coins and its circulating supply is 1,054,456,327 coins. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “The Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (FET) is a collaboration between SingularityNET, Fetch.AI, and Ocean Protocol, aiming to create a leading open-source AI foundation. This initiative focuses on developing decentralized Artificial Superintelligence (ASI) while ensuring broad community control and diverse input. Initially, the alliance will merge AGIX and OCEAN tokens into FET on the Ethereum blockchain. This is the first phase, setting the stage for the comprehensive integration of decentralized AI technologies. In the second phase, FET tokens will transition to ASI tokens, supporting multiple blockchain environments to facilitate broader adoption and functionality. Founders include Ben Goertzel, Humayun Sheikh, and Trent McConaghy, emphasizing a unified approach to AI development across various platforms.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

